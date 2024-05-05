'Want Him To Become PM Again': Ex-Babri Litigant Iqbal Ansari Praises Modi's 10-Year Tenure (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and roadshow in Ayodhya on Sunday, former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue Iqbal Ansari stated that the previous ten years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule have been very wonderful and that he wants him to be Prime Minister again.

While speaking with the media on PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the first time since the Pran Pratistha ceremony, Ansari observed, "PM Modi is fortunate that his elections begin in Ram's city."

The former petitioner in the Ayodhya land dispute lawsuit was invited to the Ram temple consecration event on January 22 in Ayodhya. The invitation was handed to him at his residence in Kotia Panjitola, along the Ram Path.

He was also present, among the hundreds who gathered and welcomed Prime Minister Modi in Ayodhya on December 30, when the latter inaugurated a redeveloped railway station and a newly built airport in Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari has been a strong supporter of the Babri Masjid and was invited to the Ram Mandir's 'bhoomipujan' event on August 5, 2020. During the bhoomi pujan ritual, he stated, "There is a Ganga-Jamuni-Tehzeeb in Ayodhya, and all religions are treated equally here. Perhaps Lord Ram's request was behind my invitation to the occasion. There is no distinction between Hindus and Muslims living in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court has now resolved the dispute."

His father, Hashim Ansari, the oldest petitioner in the land dispute lawsuit, died at the age of 95 in 2016, prompting Iqbal to pursue the issue in court.