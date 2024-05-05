Massive Protests Worldwide In Solidarity With Palestinians Amidst Israeli Genocide

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem /PNN/

Numerous cities and capitals worldwide witnessed massive protests today in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli genocidal aggression on the Gaza Strip, now in its seventh month.

Thousands participated in demonstrations organized in the German capital, Berlin, the British capital, London, the Irish capital, Dublin, the French capital, Paris, and the Canadian capital, Ottawa, in support of the Palestinian people and to demand a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and banners condemning the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people. They called for an end to double standards and for holding Israeli war criminals accountable for their massacres against the Palestinian people, especially children.

In the United Kingdom, thousands of Britons flooded the streets in a series of localized protests spanning over 25 cities and regions nationwide. Notable demonstrations took place in London, as well as in cities such as Bristol, Coventry, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes, Coventry, Leeds, and Birkon.

Protesters unfurled banners and raised voices denouncing the Israeli onslaught on Gaza and the killing of Palestinian children. They demanded the British government to stop all arms exports to Israel and chanted slogans calling for a free Palestine and an end to the Israeli war on Gaza.

In the French capital Paris, the Pantheon Square witnessed a massive gathering of students from various universities in support of Palestine and protesting against the suppression of voices rejecting the French government's policy regarding the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

In the Irish capital Dublin, students at Trinity College continued their protests in the Gaza solidarity encampment they set up late yesterday in support of the people of the Gaza Strip against the Israeli aggression.

In the German capital Berlin, students at Humboldt University organized a sit-in on the university campus in support of Gaza.