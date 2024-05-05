Football: PSV Clinch 25Th Eredivisie Title, First In Six Years

(MENAFN- IANS) The Hague (Netherlands), May 6 (IANS) PSV Eindhoven won the 2023-24 Dutch Eredivisie title for the first time since 2017-18 after a 4-2 win at home against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday. Sparta shocked the hosts with the first goal when Metinho smashed home after just eight minutes. However, PSV equalized through an own goal by Said Bakari, before Johan Bakayoko gave the home side the lead in the 26th minute.

PSV seemed bothered by nerves, and Olivier Boscagli headed a Sparta cross into his own goal, the half-time score was 2-2. However, in the second half, PSV showed a different face, and strikes from Boscagli and Jordan Teze sealed the victory, reports Xinhua.

With the win, PSV now have 87 points from 32 matches, with two games still to play, and a goal difference of 107 goals scored and 19 conceded. Last season's champions Feyenoord are already certain of second place, with both teams earning direct tickets to next season's UEFA Champions League.

Under coach Peter Bosz, who succeeded Ruud van Nistelrooy last year, PSV have had an outstanding season, starting with 17 consecutive Eredivisie wins before a 1-1 draw at FC Utrecht on January 21. The first and so far, only defeat came on March 30 this year against NEC Nijmegen.

PSV also won the Dutch Super Cup with a win over Feyenoord in August, and the Dutch giants also reached the last 16 of the Champions League, falling to German side Borussia Dortmund.

PSV's Eredivisie triumph is the 25th in the club's history. Only Ajax have won more, with 36 titles.