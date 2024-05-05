Kharkiv Drone Attack: 80 Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eighty residential buildings in Kharkiv sustained damage as a result of a Russian drone attack overnight Sunday.
That's according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov , who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"The night was very challenging. We have six casualties, including a child. In addition, 50 private houses and 30 apartment blocks were damaged. A thousand windows were shattered this night alone. Despite the holiday, our utility specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling – they are connecting circuits, inspecting roofs, and restoring water, gas, and electricity supplies," he said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the city of Kharkiv, as a result of Shahed drone strikes, a house and a number of commercial buildings caught ablaze. Six people were affected, including a girl born in 2015, who suffered an acute reaction to stress.
Yesterday, as a result of the S-300 missile attack, a workshop of a civilian enterprise, some private houses and commercial premises caught fire. Six employees of the affected enterprise were injured.
