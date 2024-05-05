'Have Dogs Been Able To Catch A Lion?': UP Woman On Rahul Gandhi's Chances Against PM Modi (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 gather momentum, voices from every corner of Uttar Pradesh resonate with anticipation, skepticism, and unwavering support. In the heartland of Indian politics, where opinions clash like titans on the battlefield, one woman's words encapsulate the prevailing sentiment, reflecting not just a political stance but a deep-rooted belief in leadership.

In a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, a young woman

from the heart of Uttar Pradesh, expressed her unyielding support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her words cut through the political cacophony, echoing the sentiments of many in the region.

"There was gunda-raj before. Now tell where is gunda-raj in UP? Not even a single gunda-raj is there in UP. BJP will only win at the end of the day," she asserts, her tone unwavering in conviction.

The young woman's

faith in the BJP government's ability to curb lawlessness and ensure safety resonates deeply with many residents who have witnessed a transformation in governance over the past few years. The eradication of 'gunda-raj' has become a symbol of progress and security for the common folk, a sentiment the woman ardently champions.

Her words gain momentum as she delves into the realm of national politics, juxtaposing the towering figure of PM Modi with his adversaries. "Rahul Gandhi, who is a Pappu, and whose brains don't work and himself is unaware of what he is doing or saying, he will remove Modi? He will remove a lion-like person Modi?" she scoffs, her incredulity palpable.

In her eyes, the comparison between PM Modi and his political opponents is starkly clear. She portrays PM Modi as a lion, a symbol of strength, leadership, and unwavering determination. To her, the very idea of anyone challenging his authority seems futile, akin to chasing after an unattainable goal.

"Modi won't move. No one can beat Modi. How many dogs run behind a lion, but have they ever been able to catch the lion?" she questions rhetorically, drawing parallels between PM Modi's resilience and the futile attempts of his detractors.

Her words encapsulate a sentiment echoed by many across the region, reflecting not just a political preference but a steadfast belief in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the political landscape evolves and election fervor reaches its peak, voices like the young woman serve as a poignant reminder of the unwavering support that defines the heartland of Uttar Pradesh.