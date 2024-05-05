League Enters Final Month

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Week 18 of the Professional Football League kicks off Wednesday as teams enter the final stages of the competition with varying aims at both ends of the standings.

This week Mughayer Sarhan play Sahab with the aim of further climbing up the rankings while Faisali have the chance to edge closer to the top when they face Jalil who have only won once.

Hussein will play Ahli and need to keep their winning streak while Wihdat will face Salt, Aqaba play Shabab Urdun and Ma'an play Ramtha.

Hussein hope to win the crown for the first time and change the usual Faisali-Wihdat dominance of the title. Neighbors Ramtha, did the same in 2021, when they won the League crown for the third time in their history after 39 years.

Faisali are still in contention and hope to retain their title, while Shabab Urdun, seem to have lost their competitive form when they first played in the 2004 league and won the title in their third season in 2006. The club have won the other local competitions twice each and were crowned AFC Cup champs in 2007.

So far in the season, Wihdat beat Faisali to win the Jordan Super Cup for their 15th time, reigning Pro League champs Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield, while the Jordan Cup is still underway.

Regionally, this season saw Wihdat and Faisali failing to advance beyond Round 1 at AFC Cup and Champions League respectively.