Canned Food Market 2024, Leading Companies Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Canned Food Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, the
global canned food
market size reached US$ 99.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 122.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during 2024-2032.
Canned food refers to food items that have been processed, sealed in airtight containers, and then heated to destroy any microorganisms, ensuring preservation. This method prolongs shelf life, retains nutritional value, and maintains food quality. Canned foods encompass a wide range of products, including fruits, vegetables, soups, meats, and seafood. They offer convenience, as they are readily available and require minimal preparation. Canned foods are popular for their long shelf life, making them suitable for emergency storage and convenient meal options. They remain a staple in households worldwide due to their affordability, accessibility, and convenience.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Ayam Sarl Bonduelle Campbell Soup Company CHB Group Danish Crown AmbA Del Monte Foods Inc JBS S.A Nestlé S.A Princes Foods (Mitsubishi Corporation) Thai Union Group PCL The Bolton Group The Kraft Heinz Company
Canned Food Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the convenience and long shelf life of the product. This makes them a staple in households worldwide, particularly for emergency food storage and quick meal solutions. Besides, the busy lifestyles of modern consumers, coupled with the increasing number of working individuals and families, contribute to the demand for convenient and time-saving food options, propelling the growth of the canned food market.
Additionally, the growing urbanization and changing dietary habits, particularly in emerging economies, further fuel market expansion as consumers seek convenient and affordable food choices. Moreover, advancements in packaging technology, such as easy-open lids and microwave-safe containers, enhance the convenience and appeal of canned foods, driving consumer adoption. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of shelf-stable food items, leading to increased consumer stockpiling and boosting sales of canned products.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Canned Meat and Seafood Canned Fruit and Vegetables Canned Ready Meals Others
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores E-commerce Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
