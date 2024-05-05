Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Launches New Website

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: tHE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, launched Sunday the MOFA's new website, which was build in accordance with the latest global technologies.

The newly launched website is set to carry the MOFA's activities and events and highlight its vision and mission, and the achievements of Qatar's diplomacy.

The Director of Information Technology at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Naemi, said the new site would offer several advanced E-services, including those related to attestations.

For attestations, applicants can log in using the national authentication system (NAS), and submit their requests, while handing the documents to be carried in collaboration with Qatar Post, His Excellency said.

He added that the new website would offer around-the-clock support in nine languages, in collaboration with the Government Contact Center (109).

Meanwhile, Media and Communication Department Director, Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi, said that the new website will serve in its first phase as a reference and open archive for the MOFA's data before expanding in the second phase to a photo gallery and a page that documents Qatar's several regional and international mediation achievements.

He added that the website's content will be available in Spanish and French in the next stage.

Al Hashmi added the site's content had been developed to streamline access to official data and information on the State of Qatar's all diplomatic missions, in addition to displaying news, events and various activities of the MOFA and Qatari diplomatic missions abroad.