Sidharth Malhotra Shares An Important Element Of His Diet Routine

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in 'Yodha', has shared an important element from her diet routine.

On Sunday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture where he is seen consuming desi ghee.

He used the hashtag 'SidFit' for the picture.

Sidharth consumes ghee on an empty stomach as it has various health benefits, such as nourishing cells, detoxifying the body's gut, aiding in weight loss, and conditioning hair to prevent its loss.

The actor, a Punjabi munda, is quite connected to his desi roots and often shares how desi products like ghee are instrumental in leading a healthy lifestyle. Meanwhile, Sid was also recently seen in the streaming series 'Indian Police Force' which marked the webseries debut of director Rohit Shetty.