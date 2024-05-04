Saud Bahwan Group Signs on as Strategic Partner for 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Abu Dhabi, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 AIM Congress welcomes Saud Bahwan Group as the Strategic Partner for its 13th edition, held with the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as the lead partner. This partnership aims to unify efforts and foster collaboration to enhance global economic growth, highlight investment opportunities, and facilitate meaningful communication and dialogue among countries worldwide.



The 2024 AIM Congress, themed "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potentials for Global Economic Development," scheduled to take place from May 7 to 9, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, is supported by over 330 local, international, and global partners.



The participation of Saud Bahwan Group as a Strategic Partner this year is an extension of the longstanding partnership between the two parties over the years, aimed at enhancing avenues for collaborative work.



The 2024 AIM Congress and the Saud Bahwan Group aim to consolidate their efforts through the development of a comprehensive cooperation plan, including the organization of an integrated set of activities and events for knowledge and experience exchange. Saud Bahwan Group is at the forefront of companies prioritizing positive impact on society by providing world-class products and services. Additionally, it plays a vital role in bringing leading brands to the Sultanate of Oman, contributing to the development of the country and promoting global economic growth.



Mr Abdullah Mohamed Bahwan, Managing Director – Corporate, Saud Bahwan Group expressed his delight with this cooperation, saying: "Collaboration has always been a key factor in the success of our business at Saud Bahwan Group, and renewing the partnership with the AIM Congress reaffirms our belief in the importance of enhancing and strengthening strategic partnerships. It enables us to explore investment opportunities and expand into global markets across seven verticals including automotive, heavy vehicles, construction equipment, turnkey projects, municipal and civic services, industrial equipment, property and real estate, travel and tourism and manufacturing.”



Dawood Al Shezawi, President of the AIM Global Foundation and AIM Congress, affirmed the importance of the partnership between AIM Congress and Saud Bahwan Group. He highlighted its significant role in supporting the AIM Congress’ objectives, which include enhancing dialogue and cooperation among investors from around the world.



Saud Bahwan Group is renowned for its diligent work in propelling brands to leadership positions through strategic investments in infrastructure, marketing, and customer service. Alongside Toyota, the group represents brands such as Lexus, Ford, Lincoln, Kia, Caterpillar, MAN, Komatsu, Yokohama, and other global names.



The 2024 AIM Congress features a diverse range of events, forums, dialogues, and workshops within various key tracks, including investment, innovation and technology, startups and unicorns, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurship, regional dialogue forums across continents, and the future of finance.





