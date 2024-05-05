UAE: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo At These Mexican Restaurants

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 7:03 PM

Looking for the best Mexican restaurants in Dubai to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, even if it's a day later? Check out these top spots serving authentic Mexican flavours and vibrant ambience in the heart of Dubai.

Burro Blanco

This well-known Mexican street food eatery has two sites in Dubai: one located in Business Bay and the other in Motor City. Burro Blanco makes burritos, bowls, and tacos to order, which customers can eat in or take away. Be sure to try their tasty, loaded quesadillas and refreshing Jarritos sodas from Mexico. You can go to Burro Blanco in Business Bay or Motor City, open 11am to 10pm Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

El Chapos

El Chapos Tacos specialises in authentic Mexican street food flavours in the sandy suburbs of Dubai. Their menu has burritos, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, enchiladas, churros, and frozen margaritas. They have fun weekly specials like Taco Tuesday (starting at 4pm) with unlimited tacos and drinks for Dh179, and ladies' night on Wednesdays (from 6pm) with unlimited tapas and drinks for Dh179. You can find them in Studio City in Dubai, open on weekdays from 4pm to midnight and on weekends from noon to midnight. To make reservations, call 04 514 5411.

En Fuego

En Fuego at Atlantis The Palm provides an energetic South American vibe, serving authentic Mexican food in a dynamic setting filled with live shows, neon decor, and eye-catching visuals. With an alluring cocktail menu including their famous mango margarita and options to satisfy all palates, En Fuego guarantees a lively experience overflowing with excitement and thrill.

La Carnita

La Carnita, a vibrant Mexican restaurant situated in Dubai Marina, draws diners from Toronto to Dubai with its authentic sharing-style dishes, delicious cocktails, and flavourful tacos. Known for its popular Saturday brunch and lively evenings. La Carnita operates at Intercontinental Dubai Marina, open from 6pm to 1am on Sundays to Wednesdays, extending to 2am on Thursdays, and from 12.30pm to 2am on Fridays, with Saturdays running from 12.30pm to 1am.

La Mezcaleria

The Mezcaleria restaurant, known for its vibrant Mexican vibe, opened its doors at the Pavilion at The Beach in JBR in 2021. With stunning views of the Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel and chic jungle-inspired interior design, this eatery serves classic Mexican dishes like tacos, quesadillas, and nachos topped with guacamole. The Mezcaleria brings a taste of Mexico to Dubai with its festive ambience and authentic cuisine.

Lila Taqueria

Lila Taqueria in Dubai is a cosy, family-run restaurant providing authentic Mexican food. They make their own corn tortillas in-house using a special type of Mexican corn. The eatery has a taco window for takeaway orders and a vibrant outdoor patio welcoming canine companions. Their wide-ranging menu features tuna tostadas, chicken tacos, and the delectable lamb 'al pastor' gringa. You can find Lila Taqueria at 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, open from noon to late most days except Mondays. They also offer weekend breakfast from 10am to 1pm.

Puerto 99

Puerto 99 is a high-end Mexican seafood eatery that stands apart from the typical Tex-Mex food found in the region. It highlights genuine Mexican cooking with Latin inspirations, providing selections like lobster tacos, octopus ceviche, pasta dishes with seafood, and grilled choices. Patrons can match their meals with drinks like mezcal negroni. Located in Dubai at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC, it ensures a lavish dining encounter showcasing authentic Mexican tastes.

