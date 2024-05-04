Oil Prices Fall In Global Markets

The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinentalExchange Futures) dropped by $0.71 to trade at $82.96, while theprice of Light crude oil on the NYMEX (New York MercantileExchange) decreased by $0.84 to stand at $78.11.

