Session Explores Investment Prospects Between Jordan, Iraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, May 5 (Petra) - A specialized session delved into investment prospects between Jordan and Iraq across diverse economic sectors, particularly in mining and industry.Convened during the Economic Forum for Financial, Industrial, and Commercial Partnerships among Jordan, Iraq, and regional nations, attendees included Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf, Iraqi Industry and Minerals Minister Khaled Battal, and Kamel Dulaimi, Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Presidency. The session, led by Majid Saadi, Chair of the Iraqi Business Council in Amman, aimed to explore collaborative opportunities.Saqqaf highlighted investment prospects on the Invest in Jordan platform (invest), aligning with the Economic Modernization Vision. She emphasized the government's support for investment funds establishment, citing their role in stimulating capital and attracting investors, particularly in lucrative sectors like mining, infrastructure, and tourism.Battal underscored Iraq's industrial strategy, ongoing efforts to boost the sector, and plans for a joint economic zone with Jordan. He discussed visa arrangements between the two nations and Iraq's initiatives to address unemployment and attract foreign investments, especially in mining.Dulaimi pointed to President Abdul Latif Rashid's recent visit to Jordan, emphasizing its significance amid regional political shifts. He highlighted discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral ties and enhancing economic systems to facilitate investment projects.Eid Amjad Sweis, Chairman of the Association of Information and Communications Technology Companies (Intaj), emphasized the forum's relevance in a time of rapid technological advancements, noting its potential to foster cooperation, create job opportunities, and drive innovation in various sectors.The forum, inaugurated on Sunday at the King Hussein Convention Center in the Dead Sea, is organized by the Iraqi Business Council in collaboration with Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry. It serves as a pivotal platform for fostering economic cooperation, building partnerships, and envisioning regional economic prosperity and development.