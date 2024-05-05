Latest Russian Strikes On Energy Infrastructure Cause Over $1B In Losses - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation of Ukraine's power grid is rather complicated following a series of Russian missile and drone strike on energy infrastructure facilities over the recent months.

This was stated by Minister of Energy German Galushchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Today this is about over a billion dollars worth of losses. But the attacks continue, and it is obvious that losses will increase," Galushchenko said.

The minister emphasized that the main damage was caused by massive attacks targeting thermal and hydro generation facilities, as well as power transmission systems. At the same time, daily attacks on various types of energy facilities involving drones, ballistic missiles, or artillery continue.

"The system is stable today, but the situation is quite difficult," the minister noted, adding that currently, due to favorable weather conditions, the power system can be balanced with renewable capacities.

At the same time, in some regions, in particular in Kharkiv, which is subjected to enemy strikes on a daily basis, energy consumption caps have been introduced. Efforts are being undertaken to stabilize the situation and prepare for the heating season.

Ukraine's international partners help the nation do restoration and repair works, as well as increase the shunting generation capacities.

As reported earlier, Russian ballistic missile attacks left half of Ukraine's energy system in ruins. Chairman of the board at NEC Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, noted that due to the significant damage to thermal and hydroelectric power plants, the power deficit in the energy grid will remain in place for months.