Six Palestinians Martyred, Others Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Neighborhoods

Gaza: The Israeli occupation forces launched new airstrikes Friday on homes in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of six Palestinians and injuring others.

Three people were martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the vicinity of the Faisal School in the Japanese Neighborhood of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza, while two Palestinians were martyred and others injured in a bombing that targeted Al-Sawarha area west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, local sources reported.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian was martyred, and others were wounded in an airstrike on the town of Al Zawaida in the center of the Strip, where the injured were transferred to the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.