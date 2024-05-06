'Exhausted, Unable To Move': British Hiker Airlifted From Dubai's Hatta Mountains

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 3:42 PM

A British tourist, who was unable to move owing to severe exhaustion and high blood pressure while hiking on the Hatta mountains, was rescued by Dubai Police's Air Wing and the Brave Squad.

The operation was prompted by an emergency alert that the police received.

The tourist was in urgent need of evacuation owing to the challenging terrain, and a descent on foot would have taken him around four hours, the police said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pilot Colonel Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Dubai Police Air Wing Centre, said they dispatched a helicopter equipped with a medical team after receiving the alert from Dubai Police's Brave Squad in Hatta.

"Despite the rugged mountain terrain, the helicopter managed to reach the tourist after being provided with precise coordinates by the Brave Squad using advanced aerial navigation systems," Al Muhairi said.

Lieutenant Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi, head of the Brave Squad, said the squad utilised drones with thermal imaging to reach the tourist.

The tourist, he said, was unable to walk due to severe exhaustion and high blood pressure.

After providing first-aid to him, the Brave Squad facilitated the tourist's airlift to Hatta Hospital.

Dial 999 in emergency

Lieutenant Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi reminded the public to contact the emergency number 999 or the SOS service on the Dubai Police app in case of emergencies in mountainous or valley areas.

ALSO READ:

UAE: 7 stranded trekkers rescued in RAK; 1 unconscious climber airlifted

Video: Meet Sharjah brothers who rescued over 200 people, 80 cars during historic rain

Meet UAE expat who rescued 8 people from fire, became wheelchair-bound