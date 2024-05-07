Saudi Arabian investors engage in talks with Pakistani officials to boost economic ties

(MENAFN) According to reports from officials and state media, Saudi Arabian investors visiting Islamabad engaged in a series of meetings with Pakistani government officials and business representatives on Monday, with the aim of enhancing economic and trade relations between the two nations.



Led by the Kingdom's Deputy Investment Minister, Ibrahim Almubarak, a high-level Saudi delegation arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit. Their agenda included participation in the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Investment Conference, spanning two days, aimed at attracting foreign investors to bolster Pakistan's exports in conjunction with Saudi companies.



This visit, eagerly anticipated and occurring within less than three weeks of the previous one, occurs against the backdrop of Riyadh's pledge of a USD5 billion investment package to support Pakistan's struggling economy.



During the investment conference, Almubarak emphasized Riyadh's belief in Pakistan's economic potential, citing factors such as its demographic profile, strategic location, and abundant natural resources. He expressed optimism about elevating the partnership between the two countries, envisioning Islamabad as a key international partner for Riyadh.



In a joint press conference, Pakistan's Petroleum Minister, Musadiq Malik, and Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan, highlighted the consensus reached between the governments and business communities of both nations to pursue collaboration across various sectors. They noted enthusiastic discussions on joint ventures and cooperation, with Saudi Arabia demonstrating keen interest and confidence in Pakistan's economy.

