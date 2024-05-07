Baku Named 'World Capital Of Sports' For 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, has been named the WorldCapital of Sport for 2026 by the European Capitals and Cities ofSport Federation (ACES Europe), Azernews reports,citing official letter sent to Azerbaijan on Monday

In its communication, ACES Europe praised Azerbaijan'scommendable efforts to enhance public health through sportsactivities, its adherence to high standards in sportsinfrastructure, and its promotion of sports throughout thecountry.

The formal announcement of Baku's designation as the WorldCapital of Sport 2026 is planned to take place at the EuropeanParliament in Brussels toward the end of 2025.