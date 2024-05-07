Msheireb Downtown Leads The Way In Sustainable Design

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) is leading the way for innovative design techniques, focusing on sustainable work and leisure environments.

During the opening of the second edition of TEFFA AI.R evolution at M7 yesterday, Doha Design District Senior Concept Manager, Shaikha Al Sulaiti, highlighted the district's commitment to pioneering design approaches. TEFFA means Technology Education Finance Fashion & Art.

“Msheireb Downtown Doha is at the forefront of emerging design techniques and using thoughtful designs to think how we work and play sustainably. Creativity and cooperation are the essence of our community. We look forward to welcoming even more like-minded individuals to explore what's next,” said Al Sulaiti.

MDD is known as the world's first sustainably generated downtown. Al Sulaiti highlighted that the area has redefined Doha's historic business district by integrating traditional practices with smart technology, it has created a space that“celebrates culture, creativity, and sustainable living.”

Moreover, she said that the downtown has“created a space where ideas flourish and our community comes together to bring them to life.”

Msheireb Properties Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, earlier emphasised the ongoing projects under Msheireb. He highlighted initiatives targeting the younger generation, such as workshops on artificial intelligence (AI) and fashion design, aimed at engaging people through design thinking.

He also underlined the importance of Doha Design District as a platform for Msheireb Properties to bring together innovators from around the globe and local creative minds from Qatar, as demonstrated in the recently concluded Innovation by Design Summit last month.

This year, TEFFA focuses on the potential of artificial intelligence and blockchain, especially in fashion and design. Workshops, insights from global leaders, and hands-on experiences will explore their implications for education, finance, fashion, and art.

Al Sulaiti also highlighted several regional firsts at the event, including the Middle East's first-ever Fashathon competition, organised by Seamless Digital Fashion. The event will also showcase the latest developments in AI fashion.

TEFFA Event Director and IDLink World Co-Founder CEO, Dea Baker, noted that the second edition of TEFFA has expanded significantly. The number of speakers has doubled, and new topics have been introduced to the agenda.

“It's a three-day event, and we will have something for everyone, from gaming to professional development. We have six workshops this year, connecting the audience, including parents, professionals, students, artists, and creatives,” said Baker.“What is unique about this one is that this event launched two new startups within the last 30 years, and it's down to communication, partnership, exchange of ideas, and learning new things,” Baker concluded.

TEFFA will run until May 8 at various locations at Msheireb Downtown Doha.