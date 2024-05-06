(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alcoa CEO Set for Next Week's Conference

Wendy's Adds to Leadership TeamAIM Completes Ampligen TurnoutWestJet Reaches Deal With Maintenance Workers, Averting A StrikeApple's $110 Billion Mistake Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, May 6, 2024

KULR Flat on News of Compliance

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) shares barely budged first thing Monday. The company, a global leader in safe and high-performance energy storage solutions, today announced that last Wednesday, it received written notification from the NYSE American LLC stating that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide. Specifically, the Company has resolved the continued listing deficiency with respect to the low selling price of its common stock as described in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to shares of its common stock demonstrating sustained price improvement.

"We are excited to receive this news from the NYSE American," said KULR CEO Michael Mo. "Our ongoing efforts to enhance stockholder value and optimize the Company's long-term public valuation remain steadfast."

KULR Technology Group is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy.

This morning's news release also mentioned,“Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind.”

KULR shares were lower one cent, or 2.2%, to 45 cents.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks