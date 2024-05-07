Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Looks Elegant In Sabyasachi's Floral Saree, See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt attended the Met Gala 2024 in New York on Sunday.
She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram and soon after the post went viral as netizens loved her look.
The ethereal saree had a greenish touch and came with white and pink flowers, making the actress look as elegant as ever.
The blouse came with a bow and the pallu was long as ever covering the entire red carpet and the MET stairs.
Alia Bhatt had her hair in curls and wore a mang tikka with a green diamond with minimal makeup to complete her look.
The saree was an effort of 163 individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965 man hours.
This year's Met Gala theme was 'Garden of Time' and Sabyasachi's designed outfit matched very well with the theme.
MENAFN07052024007385015968ID1108181655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.