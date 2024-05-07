Delhi: Heroin Valued At Over Rs 5 Crore Seized, 5 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi May 7 (IANS) Heroin valued at over Rs five crore in the international market was seized and five people were arrested in this connection, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

After the months-long operation, Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested the accused from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and recovered a total of 2.269 kg heroin, 1.053 kg crude (heroin) from them.

The accused were identified as Mohd. Atif, Ashraf, Arif Ali, Ali a.k.a Rukhsar a.k.a Raju, and Md. Mukhtar Ansari.

Sharing the details, police said that specific information was received recently that a drug peddler, Atif would come near Chhatta Rail Chowk Flyover area to deliver a huge quantity of drugs to one of his receivers.

"A trap was laid and Atif was arrested. During the search, one kg heroin was recovered from inside a bag," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel.

During interrogation, he disclosed that the recovered contraband was given to him by one Ashraf of Bareilly for delivering the same to his receiver at Anaj Mandi, Narela.

"Raids were conducted at the hideouts of Ashraf in Bareilly but he was found absconding from there. Later, he was arrested on February 5 from Dhruv Hospital, Bareilly," said the DCP.

At Ashraf's instance, 490 grams of heroin was recovered from inside the locker at his house in Bareilly.

On interrogation, Ashraf disclosed that the contraband was sourced from Raju, Arif, both of Bareilly, and had to be delivered to Islam of Jahangirpuri and Arman of JJ Colony, Bawana.

On March 23, during the investigation, Arif Ali was arrested from his rented house in Bareilly and 202 grams heroin and 201 grams mixing solid substance were recovered from his house.

"He disclosed the name of a further source of the contraband heroin as Rukhsar a.k.a Raju, who was arrested on April 12 from Lucknow and 200 gram heroin and one kg mixing substance, 500 gram dye/mixing color, 45 kg soda and apparatus used to prepare heroin from crude raw material were recovered from his house," said the DCP.

During interrogation, he disclosed the name of a further source of crude raw material from Jharkhand, who usually changed his name.

"Ansari was arrested from Hazaribagh. During his house search, a total of 1,035 gram crude, 359 gram heroin, 1914 gram cut/chemical, five kg soda and an electronic weighing machine were recovered from his house," said the DCP.