Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shekhar Suman Joins BJP


5/7/2024 4:00:17 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heeramandi
actor Shekhar Suman joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Tuesday (May 07).

Shekhar Suman enters politics. The actor from Heeramandi was in New Delhi on Tuesday when he joined the Bhartiya Janata Party.
Former Congress leader Radhika Khera also joined BJP.


This comes while polling for the Lok Sabha elections in the country has already begun. However, it is unknown if Suman would run in future elections.

In a video released on social media by the news agency ANI, Vinod Tawde, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was shown welcoming Shekhar Suman into the party.

After joining the party, Shekhar Suman said,“Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly."


He added, "I have come here with very positive thinking, and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here...”


Shekhar Suman is now enjoying the popularity of his latest web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.


Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama aired on Netflix earlier this month.


It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, and Adhyayan Suman in major parts.

AsiaNet News

