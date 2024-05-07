Apple 'Let Loose' Event 2024 Today: When And Where To Watch LIVE? What To Expect?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple will have its big launch event, Let Loose, on Tuesday, May 7. Apple CEO Tim Cook and co. will host the first event of 2024, where we expect a significant iPad Pro and iPad Air upgrade for the market.

Previously, it was rumoured that Apple will not have a launch event for iPads, but those suspicions may be put to rest. The May 7 event has a different transmission schedule, indicating that the firm is targeting a different audience than the iPhone launch event, which begins later in the evening.

Apple 'Let Loose' event on May 7: Where to watch it?

Apple will hold another virtual launch event to introduce the new iPad Pro 2024 and iPad Air 2024 models on Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 IST for those viewing from India. To stay up to current on the newest developments, visit Apple's official Events website or its YouTube channel. According to new sources, Apple's upcoming event will only last 35 minutes, so make sure you don't miss out on any major announcements.

Apple 'Let Loose' event on May 7: What to expect?

Apple is virtually ready to push the M4 processors on the new iPads, which include a built-in neural engine that provides AI support on the slates.

The report doesn't tell us if the M4 boost will be offered on the iPad Pro and Air or just the Pro model.

The iPad Air is normally placed lower in the lineup, so it is probable that Apple may offer it the M3, which is not a terrible value at all.

These two iPad models might be paired with a new version of the Apple Pencil and a new-look Magic Keyboard, with the goal of expanding on the capabilities of the 12.9-inch iPad models and pairing it with iPadOS for optimal performance.

The Apple Pencil 3 will have new haptic feedback and gesture support which could really push the use case of the Apple stylus, not only on the Pro but the Air model as well. The new iPad Pros and Airs will definitely get a price bump, which means you could be looking at a range above Rs 78,000 and Rs 54,000, respectively.