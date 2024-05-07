Kuwait Oil Price Down 9 Cents To USD 85.12 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by nine cents to USD 85.12 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 85.21 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Tuesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate both went up by 37 cents each, reaching respectively USD 83.33 pb and USD 78.48 pb. (end)

