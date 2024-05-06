Video: Man Who Stabbed Woman To Death, Set Ajman Shop On Fire Arrested In 10 Mins

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 9:26 PM

The Ajman Police arrested a suspect accused of murder and arson on Monday, within 10 minutes after he started a massive fire in a store in the emirate's industrial area.

According to the police, he stabbed an Asian woman to death and seriously injured three others of Asian nationality.

Lieutenant-Colonel Saeed Ali Al Madhani, Deputy Director of the Operations Department at Ajman Police, said that the operations room received a report about the murder of a woman and a fire in a commercial store.

Police teams rushed to the site to find out that the suspect used a sharp weapon to attack the woman and three others who worked at the store. He also set the shop on fire.

As per the authority, civil defence teams extinguished the fire, and the injured were transferred to a hospital.

After primary investigations, the police revealed that the suspect was in an illegal relationship with the victim and there were previous personal disputes between them.

The police said the suspect had confessed to his crimes during interrogation.

