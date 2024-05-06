West Bay Petroleum, Flyability Launch Partnership In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: West Bay Petroleum Co. WLL (WBP), a subsidiary of Mohammed bin Hamad Holding Company (MBHHC), and Flyability SA, the leading company in the field of confined space inspection drones, recently announced the start of their partnership for the Qatari market.

The partnership announcement was celebrated during a joint Private Launch Event Ceremony for Flyability's new UT Payload for the Elios 3 Drone, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, The Business Park.

The event was held in the presence of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MBHHC, Her Excellency, Florence Tinguely Matelli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the State of Qatar, and several guests from across multiple industries.

Fabio Fata, the Sales Manager for the region at Flyability, led the presentation in which the new UT Payload was introduced to the audience along with the rest of the capabilities of the Elios 3 Drone Platform and software ecosystem.

The presentation also included a live demo of the Elios 3 UT payload, capturing live measurements on several Steel Plates at various angles.

The Senior Engineering Consultant - ITSD/UAV & Robotics Engineering Group, for Saudi Aramco, Soliman A. Al Walaie, presented the importance and the criticality of drones as part of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and the steps that Saudi Aramco took to ensure the integration of new technologies into their arsenal.

During a panel discussion, Matthieu Noirot-Cosson, Global Key Account Manager for the Region and our esteemed pilot for the event explained,“The addition of the UT Payload to the Elios 3 along with the new Asset Management software for the drone are globally recognized as groundbreaking. We have been on the market for 10 years, and until recently focused mostly on the visual aspect of inspections. While discussing with our clients from all industries, the strongest ask was very often the integration of UT technology on our drones. We took the time to develop this product - 4 years - involving field tests and key player feedback at every step. The product is now ready to go, robust and versatile - it's a game changer for the inspection world.”

Alexandros Lakatamitis, General Manager of WBP Co. WLL, expressed his happiness with this important partnership.

He said:“This partnership is considered important for both parties to provide the necessary support in various sectors and advanced technologies in the Qatari market in the field of drones.

He added“We are excited to provide this technology in the State of Qatar as part of our efforts continuing to introduce the latest new technologies that can help the Digital Transformation Journey of Private and National Companies alike.”

“Today marks a milestone in our journey as Flyability partners with West Bay Petroleum in Qatar. With the introduction of the UT Payload for the Elios 3 Drone, we are poised to deliver unparalleled efficiency and safety in confined space inspections. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our shared vision of advancing industrial capabilities in Qatar,” Patrick Thévoz, CEO of Flyability.