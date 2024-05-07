Live Watch Party For PSG Fans In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: PSG Doha has organised an“Epic Watch Party” for Paris Saint-Germain supporters around Qatar to rally together for the team's second leg match of UEFA Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund at Beach House in Doha at 10pm with free entry for all.

“From 9pm onwards, fans will have the opportunity to get into the“Folie” and ambiance of a live match while soaking up beach vibes and indulging in delicious bites and drinks,” said a release.“It's time for all fans of les“Les Rouges et Bleu” to come together and paint the Beach House blue and red!,” it added. The les Parisens are looking to pull back from a 1-0 loss in the first leg of the semi-finals.