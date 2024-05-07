Afghanistan Men's And Women's Futsal Teams Ranked 30Th And 48Th In FIFA World Rankings

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In the first official futsal ranking by the International Football Federation (FIFA), the Afghan men's and women's futsal teams were placed in the 30th and 48th positions worldwide, respectively.

FIFA announced the first official ranking of futsal teams for both men and women on Monday, May 6th.

In this ranking, the Brazilian national futsal team is ranked first in the world in both the men's and women's categories.

At the same time, the Afghan women's futsal team, which is based abroad, ranked 48th among 69 countries. However, the fate of this team, with players residing in various countries, remains unclear after the rise of the Taliban.

The Afghan men's futsal team achieved unprecedented success by qualifying for the World Futsal Championship for the first time and is set to participate in the competition ranked 16th.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the teams' achievements reflect the growing interest and development in Afghan futsal. The players' dedication to the sport underlines their resilience and commitment to representing their country globally.

