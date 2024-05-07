Chairman Of Real Estate Regulatory Authority Meets Saudi Ambassador

Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority H E Eng. Khalid Ahmed Saleh Al Obaidli met with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Qatar H H Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud. During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation in real estate between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.

