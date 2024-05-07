"Elegance Redefined: Mitikka Steals the Show with Stunning Debut at BT Fashion Week Mumbai!"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) The Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024 witnessed an electrifying debut as Mitikka, the epitome of elegance, unveiled its latest collection, 'KANAF to KASHI.' Rajveer Singh, esteemed journalist and creative content creator, mingled with designers, attendees, and the showstopper, adding his signature flair to the event.



Radiating with the vibrant essence of Hibiscus and the timeless allure of Benaras craftsmanship, Mitikka's collection captivated the audience's hearts. Bollywood celebrities and industry luminaries graced the runway, showering accolades on the exquisite designs and impeccable craftsmanship.



Showcasing a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, Mitikka's 'KANAF to KASHI' collection left an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. The presence of Malikka Singhania, the showstopper, added a touch of glamour and sophistication to the event, embodying Mitikka's ethos with grace.



Among the distinguished guests were Harkaran Singh Sethi, GM of Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Archana Singh - founder of Vino De Bella winery. Rakeysh Madhur - COO of Sharaf DG, Rushad Dastur - Ashtaguru, Saloni Malkani - Founder of the FBAI, Sameer Malkani - Director of the FBAI, Irfan Shaukat - Winner Emerging Travel Influencer 2023, Chef Bilkis Khan, And many more prominent personalities from various industries. Their presence underscored the event's significance as a melting pot of creativity and talent.



Mitikka's successful debut sets the stage for a promising journey ahead, with plans to expand its presence on both national and international platforms. As the fashion world eagerly anticipates Mitikka's future endeavors, the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024 stands as a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.



