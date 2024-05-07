India Greenlights 14,000 Tonnes Of Non-Basmati Rice Export To Mauritius

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 7 (KNN) The Indian government has approved the export of 14,000 metric tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Mauritius. This decision comes despite the ongoing ban on non-basmati white rice exports imposed since July 20, 2023, aimed at bolstering domestic supply.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), through a notification on Monday, granted permission for the export to be facilitated through the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), a multi-state cooperative society promoted by leading cooperative organisations like AMUL, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, and NAFED.

While India has maintained a strict stance on non-basmati white rice exports to ensure adequate domestic availability, the government has made exceptions for certain countries facing food shortages upon request.

This export approval for Mauritius aligns with India's commitment to supporting nations grappling with food security challenges.

Previously, India has extended similar export approvals to African nations such as Tanzania, Djibouti, and Guinea-Bissau, as well as countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles, underscoring its strategic efforts to address global food insecurity concerns.

