Over 10 Contracts Signed Between Afghan And Turkmen Companies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan has announced the signing of more than 10 contracts and two memoranda of understanding between companies from Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

In a press release on Monday, May 6th, the ministry stated that these contracts were signed between traders from Afghanistan and Turkmenistan in Herat.

According to the press release, these agreements cover sectors such as construction materials, including steel bars, repair paints, marble, and food products.

Nouruddin Azizi, the Taliban's Minister of Industry and Commerce, has also met with Atageldi, the head of the Union of Traders and Industrialists of Turkmenistan.

He urged Turkmen traders and industrialists to invest more in Afghanistan.

Previously, the Taliban Ministry of Industry and Commerce had also announced the establishment of a large joint logistics center in the port of Torghundi and a trilateral transit agreement between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, according to a report from Central Asian Times, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan also signed export contracts worth $44 million with Afghan traders on Tuesday, 30th April.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram