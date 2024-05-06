US Ambassador Meets With Azerbaijan's Special Representative For Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



While in Shusha, Ambassador Libby met with SpecialRepresentative for the Shusha District, Aydin Karimov, to learnmore about development efforts and the return of Shusha's IDPcommunity, Azernews reports, citing the postshared by the US Embassy on its official "X" account.

"They also discussed the region's green energy and continuedU.S. support for Azerbaijan's IDP communities and demininginitiatives," the Embassy noted.