US Ambassador Meets With Azerbaijan's Special Representative For Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
While in Shusha, Ambassador Libby met with SpecialRepresentative for the Shusha District, Aydin Karimov, to learnmore about development efforts and the return of Shusha's IDPcommunity, Azernews reports, citing the postshared by the US Embassy on its official "X" account.
"They also discussed the region's green energy and continuedU.S. support for Azerbaijan's IDP communities and demininginitiatives," the Embassy noted.
MENAFN06052024000195011045ID1108178230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.