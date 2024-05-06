Swiss Cheesemaker Becomes Four-Time World Champion

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Michael Spycher from Fritzenhaus in Emmental has achieved what no cheesemaker before him ever has. At the most prestigious cheese competition in the world, the World Championship Cheese Contest in the US, he won the world championship title for the fourth time in March.



Deutsch de Dieser Schweizer Käser ist in den USA eine Sensation Read more: Dieser Schweizer Käser ist in den USA eine Sensation Français fr Un producteur bernois de fromage sacré champion du monde pour la quatrième fois Original Read more: Un producteur bernois de fromage sacré champion du monde pour la quatrième fois

This content was published on May 6, 2024 - 11:00 3 minutes SRF/Matthias Rusch

With his semi-hard Hornbacher cheese, Spycher came out on top against more than 3,000 different cheeses from all over the world. The man from Bern still can't quite believe it himself:“No one has ever won the title twice before, and this is the fourth time I've been world champion. That's a bit crazy.”

Spycher has been running his cheese dairy in the small hamlet of Fritzenhaus in the municipality of Sumiswald since 2001. Here, deep in the Emmental valley at the foot of the Napf at 800 metres above sea level, the farmers all still deliver the milk from the mountain meadows to the“Käsi” (cheesemaker) themselves.

'Cows eat natural meadow with herbs'

For Spycher, this milk is part of his success.“The cows here practically only eat natural meadows with lots of herbs. This gives the cheese more flavour. Together with my experience as a cheesemaker and good maturation in the cellar, it makes a good product.” This overall package obviously convinced the international jury at the World Championship Cheese Contest in the American state of Wisconsin. The judges assessed flavour, consistency and appearance.

Michael Spycher has previously won the world championship title three times with a Gruyère.

More More Swiss Gruyère wins World Cheese Championship in the US

This content was published on Mar 6, 2020 A Swiss cheesemaker was crowned champion at the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest held in Madison, Wisconsin.

Read more: Swiss Gruyère wins World Cheese Championship in the US

He is doubly pleased that this time it is his own Hornbacher brand. Unlike Gruyère, he does not have to adhere to any quotas with this cheese – he can produce as much as he wants. According to numerous media reports in the US, demand has increased significantly. As a result, his Hornbacher cheese is now increasingly being exported.

The master cheesemaker's success does not fall into his lap. He is in the cheese dairy seven days a week, working 70 to 80 hours a week. A lot of experience and a good“feel” for cheese production are crucial to ensure a good product, he says.

More More Switzerland set to import more cheese than it exports for first time

This content was published on Jul 8, 2023 The liberalisation of the dairy sector starting in the 1990s is to blame for this development, says the president of Swissmilk, Boris Beuret.

Read more: Switzerland set to import more cheese than it exports for first time Sensation in the US

The world champion cheesemaker and his wife, Monika, flew to Wisconsin in mid-April to receive his award.

As he has won the title three times before and the American media reported widely on it, he was recognised and approached by complete strangers there. The landlord of one of the restaurants had bought him a round when he realised that the world champion cheesemaker had stopped by. And at the championships themselves, he was literally besieged by other master cheesemakers.

Even though the titles, the attention and the greater demand for his cheese honour him, Spycher does not want to rest on his laurels.“Cheese is a natural product. You have to give it your all every day. Even a small detail can be decisive as to whether the quality is still right or not,” he says, and goes back to work on the steaming cheese kettle, ready for the next step.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts



Swiss Gruyère wins World Cheese Championship in the US Switzerland set to import more cheese than it exports for first time

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .