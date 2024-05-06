Entrepreneurs Build Confidence With Godaddy Mindset Guide

(MENAFN- 3BL) TEMPE, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /3BL/ – For individuals seeking to start a business, imposter syndrome and other confidence-sapping pitfalls can be important contributors to success or failure, according to findings in The Ultimate Guide to the Entrepreneurial Mindset , an informational resource published today by GoDaddy.
The findings in the guide follow a recent survey of 1,000 aspiring business owners who have yet to launch a successful venture. It also includes original material researched and written by self-employed contributors, as well as real-life stories from established entrepreneurs who confronted and overcame challenges identified in the Guide. This resource covers:
Building confidence Developing resilience and perseverance Mastering time management Cultivating a growth mindset Progress over perfectionism Building a support network Maintaining motivation and focus
For example, individuals who have yet to launch their venture – because they can't shift focus from the granular details to the bigger picture – might benefit from the section on progress over perfectionism.
Publication of the Guide comes alongside the recent release of GoDaddy AiroTM , an AI-powered experience that helps entrepreneurs take an idea and transform it into a business – complete with a name, logo, web presence and much more in mere minutes.
With GoDaddy AiroTM addressing many of the technical challenges associated with launching a successful business, The Ultimate Guide to the Entrepreneurial Mindset intends to help aspiring business owners overcome fears and any remaining non-technical challenges.
