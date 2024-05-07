'Ram Mandir Bekaar Hai, Naksha Thik Nahi Hai': SP Leader Ram Gopal Yadav's Shocker Sparks Row (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With the third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway in Uttar Pradesh, the contentious issue of the Ram Temple has once again taken center stage, this time spurred by remarks from the Samajwadi Party's National General Secretary, Ram Gopal Yadav.

Yadav's controversial statement questioning the validity of the proposed Ram Temple's design has stirred fresh controversy, injecting a new dimension into the electoral landscape. He dismissed the temple's architectural blueprint as flawed and deemed it "useless," sparking intense debate and drawing sharp reactions from political rivals.

As voting progresses in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, where SP candidate Dimple Yadav, wife of National President Akhilesh Yadav, is contesting, the Yadav family has convened in Saifai to participate in the democratic process. However, Ram Gopal Yadav's remarks have injected an air of tension into the election arena, with the BJP launching a vigorous counterattack in response to the Samajwadi Party's stance on the Ram Temple issue.

The prominence of the Ram Temple issue in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections marks a departure from previous electoral campaigns, where opposition parties typically treaded cautiously on the matter. The Samajwadi Party's unapologetic stance on the issue has intensified political polarisation and sharpened the rhetoric surrounding the temple's construction.

Ram Gopal Yadav's statement has further complicated matters, exacerbating the controversy surrounding the Ram Temple issue and fueling BJP's criticism of the Samajwadi Party's position.

Amidst this fervent political discourse, voting is underway in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, where Dimple Yadav is pitted against BJP candidate Thakur Jaiveer Singh. The electoral contest in Mainpuri has assumed added significance against the backdrop of the Yadav family's active participation and the intensified debate over issues like reservation, employment, and the preservation of constitutional values.