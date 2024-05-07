Tata Electronics' Bengaluru Centre Begins Exporting Semiconductor Chips

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, May 7 (KNN) In a step towards boosting India's semiconductor capabilities, Tata Electronics Ltd, a Tata Group company has begun exporting limited quantities of semiconductor chips packaged at its pilot line in Bengaluru, according to industry sources.

These packaged chips are being shipped to some of Tata Electronics' partners in Japan, the United States, and Europe, reported ET.

This development comes as the company lays the groundwork for its new chip packaging unit in Morigaon, Assam, and a USD 10 billion chip foundry in Dholera, Gujarat.

Sources indicate that Tata Electronics is in the advanced stages of a successful tape-out of semiconductor chips in various nodes, including 28nm, 40nm, 55nm, 65nm, and others. A tape-out refers to the final design stage before chips are sent for manufacturing.

While these packaged chips are not designed for a specific purpose, they could potentially be used in multiple products. The company is expected to commence commercial production by 2027.

According to Neil Shah, Vice President at Counterpoint Research, it is crucial for Tata Group to demonstrate its chip designing and manufacturing capabilities to potential customers and partners before its fabs are commissioned over the next 30-36 months.

Shah further stated that Tata Electronics should establish robust front-end processes for co-design, testing, and quality assurance, as well as diligent back-end processes to achieve global manufacturing standards and lucrative yield rates.

In addition to the foundry in Dholera, which is being built in alliance with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), Tata Group is also working on an outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) unit in Assam.

While some smaller companies are already working on chip packaging in India, experts suggest that the scale of operations by Tata Group and Micron would be significantly larger.

(KNN Bureau)