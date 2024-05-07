WHO: Operation In Rafah Will 'Increase Humanitarian Catastrophe'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The World Health Organization said that a military operation in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, will "exponentially increase humanitarian catastrophe", warning that new displacement will result in "worsening levels of hunger.

"Given the already precarious living conditions, and broken health system, any operation in Rafah will exponentially increase the humanitarian catastrophe and push an already fragile aid operation to a breaking point", WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said in a statement.

"A new wave of displacement would exacerbate overcrowding, further limiting access to food, water, health and sanitation services, leading to increased disease outbreaks, worsening levels of hunger, and additional loss of lives", Harris warned.

The unprecedented Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip continues at sea, land and air, causing a complete humanitarian catastrophe embodied by tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing people, along with the massive destruction of vital infrastructure and facilities.

