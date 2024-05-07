Building Collapse In South Africa Leaves 4 Dead, Dozens Trapped

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least four construction workers were killed, while about 51 others are still trapped under the rubble, following the collapse of a building under construction in the coastal city of George in South Africa.

According to the municipality of George, four people died from their injuries, 51 people remained trapped under the rubble, and 24 people were rescued from the site and sent to hospitals.

The municipality of George, located 400 km east of Cape Town, announced that "seventy-five members of construction crew have been confirmed on site at that time of the incident."

The five-storey building collapsed, including an underground parking lot, and the causes of the collapse were not immediately clear.

