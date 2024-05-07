Fatima Sana Shaikh Is In Her 'Nazakat' Era, Drops Pic In Mustard Saree

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh on Tuesday shared a mesmerising picture of herself in a saree, looking like a vision, and said she is in her 'nazakat' era.
The actress, who last featured as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical war drama 'Sam Bahadur', took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of herself in a mustard-coloured saree, paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.
The 'Dangal' fame actress opted for a minimal makeup look, her hair tied in a loose bun, and accessorised with golden earrings.
In the snap, she is looking away from the camera and posing with all grace.
The post is captioned: "In my 'nazakat' era."
Meanwhile, the actress next has 'Ul Jalool Ishq' in the pipeline.
MENAFN07052024000231011071ID1108181683
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.