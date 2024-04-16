(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) rce){var setScript=function(){if(force||window[category]){var src=src;attributes(function(attr){for(var key in hasOwnProperty(key)){scriptElement(key,attr[key]);}}});var ezTcfConsent)){setScript();}else if(typeof loaded){setScript();}else{console("cannot get ez consent data");force=true;setScript();}});}else{force=true;setScript();console("getEzConsentData is not a function");}},}; Music, Theater and Dance Show 'Lights Will Guide You' Returns, Based on Coldplay Repertoire ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub
Home Travel Lifestyle More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Paypal
Home Travel
Travel Exciting Options for Deep-Sea Fishing in Costa Rica Travel Live the Adventure of Going on a One Day Trek Coast to Coasta Ricast in Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle Music, Theater and Dance Show 'Lights Will Guide You' Returns, Based on Coldplay Repertoire Culture & Lifestyle San José Marathon Will Attract More Than 5 Thousand Runners Culture & Lifestyle Four Cantons and One District Begin the Path to Becoming Compassionate Cities Culture & Lifestyle Running After Childbirth: Everything You Need to Know Culture & Lifestyle Pet Therapy Association in Costa Rica Has Space for People Who Want to Try the Benefits of Therapies With Pets More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
More Search Culture & Lifestyle Updated: April 16, 2024Music, Theater and Dance Show 'Lights Will Guide You' Returns, Based on Coldplay Repertoire
The story follows a young adult who, after triggering a series of magical events, will embark on an emotional journey to the depths of the sea
By TCRN STAFF April 16, 202450 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadEconomic TCRN STAFF - April 16, 2024India: The Most Populous Country Wants More Trade, Investment and Tourism with Costa Rica Spiritual Michael Klein - April 16, 2024CulturAncestral: A Cultural Exchange Event to Dive into Indigenous Traditions Travel TCRN STAFF - April 15, 2024Don`t Miss Out on the Thrill of a Cycling Tour in Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!
For the second consecutive year, the“Lights Will Guide You” show promises to offer a multisensory experience to the Costa Rican public work combines theater, ballet, jazz, street styles, contemporary and aerial dance with live music is inspired by songs by the British band Coldplay, taking advantage of the fact that the group offers a repertoire that refers to many colors and emotions.
Four performances open to the public will take place at the Eugene O'Neill theater, in the Dent neighborhood, on Saturday the 27th (11 a.m. and 7 p.m.) and Sunday the 28th (11 a.m. and 5 p.m.). The staging
For this year, Lights Will Guide You is presented by Tropical Play, produced by Andamio Escuela de Movimiento and directed by Melania Fernández and José Pablo García.
In addition, the show stars actress Adriana Álvarez (known for films such as Gestación, Atrás hay relámpagos and others). She is accompanied by more than 13 professional dancers and a group of eight musicians. Lights Will Guide You
The story follows a young adult who, after triggering a series of magical events, will embark on an emotional journey to the depths of the sea in search of purpose and light.
“The world of Coldplay is an emotional journey with songs and stories that reflect the possibility of overcoming challenges and finding answers in the most difficult times.
“Our show is an interpretation of that search and a celebration of the power of imagination, wonder and light.“We want to reflect the energy of the band, but also share a positive and hopeful story that promotes compassion, empathy and mental health ,” said García.
Lights Will Guide You is suitable for all audiences, especially boys and girls. Tickets are numbered and have a cost starting at ¢14,000, depending on the different locations. All tickets can be purchased on the official website
-
>At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR
- Advertisement - SourceSergio Arce ViaWilmer Useche
MENAFN16042024000216011060ID1108103405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.