Crate and Barrel Offers 70% Discount and AED5,000 Vouchers to Flood-Affected Residents in the UAE







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 April, 2024 : In response to the recent floods in the UAE, Crate and Barrel has announced an initiative aimed at assisting impacted residents in restoring their homes. The furniture, housewares and dcor brand is extending a 70% discount and a chance to receive AED5,000 vouchers to flood-affected communities in the UAE. The initiative is intended to alleviate the financial burden associated with replacing damaged furniture.

Crate and Barrel has created a dedicated collection, including furniture and homeware essentials, carefully selected to support impacted individuals and families rebuild their living spaces. Available for the next two weeks, the curated range includes sofas, beds, dining tables and homeware products all offered at a 70% discount. Crate and Barrel is also giving away ten AED5,000 vouchers through the brand's Instagram page @crateandbarrelme.

Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, which operates Crate and Barrel in the GCC, said:

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the recent floods. Seeing the UAE unite in solidarity during this challenging time has been deeply moving and we stand ready to support the impacted communities.”

“We understand that dealing with the aftermath and recovery from the floods can be overwhelming and Crate and Barrel is dedicated to helping individuals and families rebuild and restore their homes.”