Egypt's Al-Mashat Champions Human Capital, Clean Energy At WEF

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, actively participated in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) special meeting held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the theme“Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development.”

As a board member of the WEF's Center for New Economy and Society, Al-Mashat joined a session titled“Meeting of Human Capital Initiatives: Reskilling Revolution and Jobs Initiative.” Alongside ministers, CEOs, and other key figures, she emphasised the importance of human capital investment for achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.

The discussion centred on the rapid changes in the job market driven by advancements in technology and AI. Al-Mashat highlighted the need for a future-proof workforce equipped with the skills needed to thrive in this evolving landscape.

The session explored the WEF's ambitious initiative to reskill one billion people for the jobs of tomorrow. This program focuses on equipping participants with skills critical for future careers, including expertise in artificial intelligence.

She further championed gender equality in another discussion, arguing that women's participation is essential to economic recovery and international development efforts. Despite progress towards women's empowerment, she acknowledged the ongoing challenges they face in securing equal access to jobs, skills development, and capacity-building opportunities.

Shifting the focus to the clean energy transition, Al-Mashat participated in a session on“Strengthening Regional Cooperation for the Energy Transition.” Joining African Union and energy sector leaders, she explored innovative methods to strengthen regional partnerships for a just, equitable, and sustainable energy transition, particularly in emerging economies.

The Egyptian Minister acknowledged the international community's commitment to clean energy, including doubling renewable energy capacity by 2030. However, she highlighted the disparity in investment, with developing and emerging markets receiving a significantly smaller share despite their need for renewable energy resources.

Al-Mashat emphasised that regional cooperation and strengthened partnerships are key to achieving a just and comprehensive renewable energy transition. She outlined Egypt's efforts to expand its use of renewable energy, drive the green transformation, and become a regional energy hub.

Leveraging her role as co-chair of the WEF's Network for Investment Mobilization for Clean Energy in the Global South, Al-Mashat participated in an open dialogue. She emphasised the responsibility of developed countries and the international community to fulfil their commitments under the principle of“common but differentiated responsibilities.” This principle calls for enhanced efforts to mobilise climate investments, addressing the disparity in capabilities between developed and developing nations.

The Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation pointed out the insufficient level of climate finance directed towards developing countries, despite the vast financial commitments required to combat climate change. She stressed that inaction carries a far greater cost than the investments needed to mitigate the devastating effects of rising temperatures.