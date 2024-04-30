Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Destroy Russian Position In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian position in the Kherson region.
According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces Command said this in a post on Facebook .
During a surveillance operation in the Kherson sector, operators from the 73rd Marine Center of the Special Operations Forces discovered and destroyed the enemy position.
"A 122-mm D-30 howitzer was used to destroy the targets. As a result, the SOF operators destroyed a motorized vehicle, fuel tanks and a camouflaged car," the statement said.
Two Russian soldiers were wounded.
Photo: Joint Forces Command
