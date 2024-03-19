Social Commerce Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Social Commerce Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global social commerce market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Social Commerce Market:

The global social commerce market size reached US$ 995.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6,824.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.85% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Social commerce refers to the integration of social media platforms with e-commerce functionalities, allowing users to discover, shop, and purchase products directly within their social media feeds. This convergence of social networking and online shopping creates a seamless shopping experience, leveraging the power of social influence and user-generated content to drive sales. Social commerce platforms often feature shoppable posts, product recommendations, user reviews, and interactive features that facilitate engagement and purchasing decisions. By tapping into the vast user bases and engagement levels of social media platforms, businesses can reach a broader audience and target consumers more effectively.

Social commerce blurs the lines between socializing and shopping, transforming social media into a virtual marketplace where users can explore products, connect with brands, and make purchases without leaving the platform. As social commerce continues to evolve, it presents significant opportunities for brands to engage with consumers, drive sales, and enhance the overall shopping experience.

Global Social Commerce Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the widespread adoption of social media platforms worldwide. With billions of users spending significant time on social media platforms daily, businesses have recognized the potential to leverage these platforms as effective sales channels. The rise of mobile technology has facilitated the seamless integration of social media and e-commerce functionalities. Mobile devices have become the primary means for accessing social media platforms and shopping online, enabling users to browse, discover, and purchase products with ease from their smartphones or tablets.

Moreover, the increasing influence of social media influencers and user-generated content has played a significant role in driving social commerce. Influencers and content creators have the ability to showcase products to their followers, creating authentic and trusted recommendations that drive purchasing decisions. Additionally, the advanced targeting and personalization capabilities offered by social media platforms enable businesses to reach specific demographics and target audiences with relevant and tailored content and product recommendations.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Social Commerce Industry are Given Below:



eBay

Etsy Inc.

Facebook

Meesho Inc.

PayPal Payments Private Limited

Pinterest Inc.

Poshmark Inc.

Reddit Inc.

Taobao (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Twitter Inc. Verizon Communications Inc



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Business Model:



Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B) Consumer to Consumer (C2C)



Breakup by Device Type:



Laptops and PCs

Mobiles Others



Breakup by Product Type:



Personal and Beauty Care

Apparels

Accessories

Home Products

Health Supplements

Food and Beverages Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

