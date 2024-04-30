Amit Shah Hits Back At Congress Over Prajwal Revanna Sex Video Case, Says 'I Want To Ask Priyanka Gandhi...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the Congress for not taking action in the Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case despite the party's government in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Shah said that the party stands with 'matrushakti' and 'narishakti' in the country, and such incidents cannot be tolerated.“It is the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that insult to matrushakti (women) won't be tolerated.”Further stating that it is a law and order issue, Shah also questioned why the ruling Congress government in the state had not taken any action Read: Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna suspended from JD(S) over sexual assault video case“I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action. The law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it,” reported ANI, quoting Shah Read: Prajwal Revanna 'used to call women in storeroom, remove saree pins': Victim shares ordeal in 'sex scandal' case“I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi that instead of asking questions to Narendra Modi and me, ask questions to your Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.”Earlier, slamming Amit Shah and PM Modi, the Congress leader had asked how someone could commit such a big crime and run away from the country Read: Prajwal Revanna sex video case: Here's a look at who said whatPrajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is accused of sexually abusing several women after explicit video clips started making the rounds this week, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur had written to party president HD Deve Gowda demanding Prajwal's expulsion to save the party from further embarrassment, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said Prajwal Revanna had been suspended from the party until the investigation was completed.

