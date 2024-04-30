UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For May 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of May 2024. The new rates will apply from May 1 and are as follows:
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.34 a litre, compared to Dh3.15 in April.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.22 per litre, compared to Dh3.03 last month.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.15 a litre, compared to Dh2.96 a litre in April.
Diesel will be charged at Dh3.07 a litre compared to Dh3.09 last month.
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you between Dh9.69 and Dh14.06 more than last month.
