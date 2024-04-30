New clashes erupt in Sudan’s Darfur, raising concerns of city attack

(MENAFN) Renewed clashes erupted on Monday between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the outskirts of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan, sparking concerns of a potential large-scale attack on the city. Local resident Saleh Adam reported bombings occurring west of El Fasher, with plumes of smoke visible from the city's outskirts, heightening fears among the population of an imminent assault.



Adam further noted the closure of most markets and shops in El Fasher, along with an increasing number of citizens fleeing the city in response to the escalating violence. The recent clashes have already resulted in the displacement of over 70,000 people in El Fasher, according to an unnamed official from the North Darfur state government cited by the independent Sudan Tribune.



Of particular concern is the RSF's mounting threats to storm El Fasher, a pivotal hub for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Darfur region. Ali Rizkalla, an RSF commander in El Fasher, criticized international appeals for restraint by the RSF, accusing the United Nations and the broader international community of ignoring SAF's aerial bombardments targeting El Fasher and other cities. The escalating tensions and the looming threat of a major offensive in El Fasher underscore the precarious security situation in Darfur, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions and prevent further violence.

