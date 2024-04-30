Azerbaijan Has Set Itself Goal Of Moving Towards Green Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nargiz Abdullayeva

Having won the right to host the 29th Conference of the Partiesof the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) last year,Azerbaijan has set itself the goal of moving towards green energyin the next decade. Although the country has abundant oil and gasreserves, it is trying to reap the long-term benefits of greenenergy.

Azernews reports that this was stated in the article on thewebsite of "Standard" national information newspaper ofBulgaria.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan expressed its desire to makegreen energy policy a priority in the direction of creating healthyliving conditions for its citizens, as well as helping to create asafe living environment for people in the region and the world as awhole.

"At the COP26 summit held in Glasgow in 2021, Azerbaijanreaffirmed its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 %and creating a "net zero emission" zone in the territories recentlyliberated from Armenian occupation. The Karabakh and East Zangezureconomic regions of Azerbaijan, as well as the NakhchivanAutonomous Republic, have been declared green energy zones. Becausethese regions have significant potential for using variousrenewable energy sources, including water energy, solar energy,wind energy, and geothermal energy," the article states.

It was also stated that according to official data, the totaltechnical potential of these areas for renewable energy sources is15 GW. At the same time, 11 wind power plants with a capacity of53.6 MW have already been put into operation in the liberatedterritories of Azerbaijan , the construction of 7 hydropower plantswith a capacity of 70.5 MW is being continued, and the constructionof 9 more plants with a total capacity of 76.8 MW will be startedthis year. It is intended.

"The government of Azerbaijan has set a goal to increase theshare of installed renewable energy potential in the country'stotal energy complex from the current 17 % to 30 % by 2030 bycreating a sustainable power transition to reduce the use ofnatural gas for electricity production. It is also planned todiversify energy exports to global energy markets and increasesupport for partners in the field of energy security.

Green energy projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan, whichdemonstrate the country's role as a reliable energy partner and aresponsible member of the international community in the fightagainst global warming. "Azerbaijan will chair the UN ClimateSummit to be held in Baku in November 2024, and this is animportant platform for ensuring international cooperation in thejoint fight against climate change," the article emphasizes.